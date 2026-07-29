Emergency help to stay at motel until I get apartm

Hello my name is Mike Moore I desperately need help keeping a roof over my head here at the motel 7 in Anna Illinois.

I'm 62 and disabled I have applied for and been approved for an apartment in Anna however it won't be available until July 1 st.

It's a very long story I was wrongfully evicted from my previous apartment with no justification at all other than a personal vandeta with the apartment manager.

I have been staying at the motel 7 here in Anna since March 2 nd I have gotten help with my stay from friends from my former home as well as church friends.however the are not wealthy and have helped me all the can.

You can make payments directly to the motel I'm staying at at the following phone number: 618-833-1888.

A week is $525 and a month is $1,600 anyone who helps I will pay back.

I'm I urgent need as I'm only paid up here until Sunday morning.

Please help me if you're able.

I would be glad to answer any questions you might have of me.