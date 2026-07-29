Emergency Help

Hello all, I am in very tuff situation right now. 4 years ago my daughter came to me and told me things my husband did to her i immediately went to the police it took them 3 years to arrest him on other charges, so he been behind bars for a year, the case continued to get reset, well last Friday they call me in the office to let me know the case will be dismissed because it was not enough evidence and it will be hard for a jury to side with the victim. We have been to countless therapy because of this for them to do nothing. He is out right now and I am needing the funds to get far away as possible I cannot sleep knowing any moment he will knock on my door. And befor anyone say anything about a protective order I had one he don’t care and if the police does not catch him in the act or there they cannot do anything. I am pleading for help I have never done this before and I am indeed need the assistance. The picture is just from last week and today those smiles has gone away.