Emergency Help Needed

My name is Jennifer and my husband John was involved in a motor vehicle accident 06/30/2026. The party that hit him on the drivers side was cited for failure to yield right of way. As the wreck was only about 1,000 feet from our cattle ranch, he was able to drive our vehicle home. Her insurance information was not provided to us until 2 days later. We reached out to them, as the responsible party had immediately filed a claim with her insurance the day of the wreck. My husband had to seek treatment at the ER the next morning (our vehicle was not able to be driven and family was not available until the next day) for his arm/shoulder/wrist injuries and he still needs to seek medical treatment. He just got on Medicare, but can't use it until mid August or he will lose it. Our insurance company said they couldn't do anything and it was the other person's insurance responsibility. We then reached out to an attorney and are still waiting to hear back. We were supposed to get a rental vehicle, but are getting the run around on that. Our vehicle was finally towed to the dealership Friday July 3rd. Today, my husband received a TEXT from her insurance company stating our truck (a 2010 Ford F150 XLT that was used when we purchased it in 2016) is deemed to be totalled, that we have until the 16th of July to go out and purchase a new vehicle and that they are only responsible for the taxes. Problem is - my husband is retired, I'm a housewife. Together we manage the land he inherited when his dad passed away. We live paycheck to paycheck off his retirement and his social security ($1,500/month). Prior to him retiring, we both worked full-time and purchased and paid off our farm truck and our mobile home over 5 years time. When he retired, he purchased 4 head of cattle - we now have 7. We have an agricultural exemption on the land. Our truck was a farm truck with farm tags, used only for purchasing feed/farm supplies and groceries for our household. We use an antennae for tv; we have basic cell phone service; we don't take trips or vacations; and don't make unnecessary purchases. In order to afford a vehicle, we would have to sell all our cattle, which would result in us losing our agricultural exemption and cause our property taxes to skyrocket from $100.00/year to over $3,500.00/year. Our other option is to sell all or a portion of the land my husband inherited from his dad - this land has been in his family since 1870 and has been passed down from generation to generation - and would also result in him breaking promises to his dad and grandmother that it would stay in the family. We have no savings, as we suffered a house fire September 3, 2025 that wiped out our savings as we were living in our front yard for 35 days with no water or electricity while some repairs were being made to the house. The house fire, which was electrical also caused our fridge to die - resulting in us having to go to Aaron's and get under a 2 year contract on a new fridge/freezer - while we really didn't have the funds for that, we had no choice (we went through 1,500 lbs of ice with the house fire). My retirement was wiped out in 2015 when his father passed and we had to get an attorney to ensure his siblings couldn't steal our home/truck when they claimed they were their fathers personal property. Our debit card information was also stolen and was used to wipe out our bank account 06/27/2026 - his retirement check had just been deposited that morning - and we now have no money until the 3rd Wednesday of July when his social security check will hit - and even then half of that will be gone to cover the bills we have been unable to pay from the 1st through the 15th. The remaining $ will not even cover the electric/water/phone bills that are still due before the 30th - leaving no money for groceries. Our bank and law enforcement are working on the bank issue, but that money will no be returned to us until they complete their investigation, which we have been told could take 6 months. We have enough feed for our cattle for 2 more days. As we live in the country, the nearest bus stop is 22 miles away and even then the bus only goes into downtown. There are no ubers or taxis. Grocery delivery through Walmart was just started 2 months ago, at a cost of $9.95 per delivery. This ranch is our livelihood - or was our livelihood. Our life, our ranch, our home, our property is now in jeopardy of being lost. We need help and we need it soon. With no vehicle my husband can not seek medical treatment (we can schedule a ride through something through the city, but you have to schedule a pickup and a return ride 3 weeks in advance). He is currently unable to lift the 50 lb bags of feed for our cattle - I'm having to do it (I'm 5' 5" and weigh maybe 105 lbs and am doing that with a prior broken collarbone injury that was never treated properly and I was told to not lift anything over 10 lbs or I could lose the use of my left arm permanently). We have to obtain a vehicle and have no financial means to do so - we don't need a brand new vehicle or anything fancy....just a basic pickup truck that can be used to obtain groceries, obtain feed and hay for our cattle, and transport our household of 4 places. We don't qualify for food stamps because they claim our household makes too much and they say I have to work (farm tags on a vehicle make it unlawful to drive the vehicle to or from gainful employment and nearest town with any businesses is 14 miles - which would mean I'd have to wall 14 miles to and from any job). Please....we need help desperately.









UPDATE 07/11:

John had to go back to the ER today due to the fact that he's still in significant pain. They ran another assortment of tests and now they say he has a concussion from the drivers side mirror smacking him in th head, soft tissue damage to both of his shoulders and an issue with a disc in his neck. He is being referred to an orthopedic doctor. We did get our truck back yesterday from the dealership - but as it's been totalled and not fixed, it won't be able to be driven daily. It is however suitable to drive around in the pasture. In any case, with this additional medical news, it's even more urgent that we get some type of financial help as we will now have to hire a ranch-hand to tackle the lifting, repairs, etc that John is now unable to do for an indeterminate amount of time. Please, if you can help, it would be greatly appreciated. If you can't, sharing this or prayers would be helpful and appreciated too.