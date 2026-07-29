Emergency Help Needed Save Grandpa From Homlessnes

Urgent help needed to prevent a vulnerable grandfather from being turned out to the streets.

Dear friends, family, and kind strangers,

​We are reaching out today in a moment of absolute desperation. My girlfriend and I (both 24) are the primary caretakers for her 69-year-old grandfather. He suffers from alzheimers and requires constant care, stability, and daily medication to stay safe and healthy.

​Currently, the three of us are living together in a motel room. We have been working as hard as we possibly can for the last 6 months to support ourselves and take care of him, but the financial strain has completely overwhelmed us.

​As of today, we are two days behind on paying for our motel room. If we cannot raise the funds to pay the manager today, we will be forced out onto the street. To make matters worse, we completely ran out of funds for his critical medication, which he desperately needs to stay stable.

​We are doing everything we can, but we have run out of options and time. We are terrified of what will happen to him if we lose this room.





How Your Donations Will Be Used:

​Immediate Motel Costs: To pay our 2-day back-rent and secure the room for the next few days so we aren't evicted.





​blood pressire and other Medications: To immediately refill his prescriptions.

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Food and Essentials: To ensure he has proper nutrition and care while we get back on our feet.

​No amount is too small, and every single dollar will go directly toward keeping a vulnerable elderly man safe, warm, and medicated. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story.