Emergency help





Dear Friends and Supporters,

I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for emergency assistance during a very challenging time for my family and me. As many of you know, I am still recovering from breast cancer, including ongoing treatments, chemotherapy, and radiation. Despite my best efforts, my health issues have made it extremely difficult to keep up with the demands of everyday life, especially as I also suffer from chronic arthritis and permanent nerve damage.

My family relies on a single car, which is essential for getting my daughter and granddaughter to and from school, as well as for me to get to work and attend my regular medical appointments. Unfortunately, our car is currently in the shop with three valves that urgently need to be replaced. The total cost of repairs is $2,000, a sum that is simply impossible for us right now as all our resources are tied up in rent and other necessary bills.

Without this car, I risk losing my job, which could quickly spiral into losing our home. There are no public transportation options available in our area, and I have no one else to turn to for help. I am terrified of what the coming days might bring if I can't get my car fixed and return to work.

If you are able to assist in any way, no matter how small, it would mean the world to my family and me. Your kindness and support would help us get back on our feet during this extremely tough time.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading and for any help you can provide.



