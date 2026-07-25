emergency: help me save my car and rebuild my life

Hi everyone,

I am reaching out because I am facing a major financial crisis and urgently need help to keep my car. Over the past several months, things took a turn for the worse—I lost both my job and my apartment. Since then, I have been trying my absolute best to rebuild my life slowly, piece by piece.

Unfortunately, because of these hardships, I fell 7 months behind on my car payments. The lender is now demanding that I pay off the remaining balance of the loan immediately to avoid repossession.

Losing this car would completely derail my progress. A repossession will severely damage my credit for years, making it almost impossible for me to secure a new apartment or rebuild my financial future. More importantly, I need this vehicle to get to interviews, start a new job, and finally get back on my feet.

I am incredibly grateful for any amount you can contribute, whether it is $5 or $50. If you cannot donate, sharing this link with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and for helping me get back on the road to stability.



