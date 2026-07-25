Emergency: Help Hamada's Family Survive in Gaza

My name is Hamada Abu Jabal. I am 22 years old, and I live in Gaza with my family of 8 people.





Our situation is extremely difficult — it is beyond words. Since October 7, 2023, more than 3 years of war have destroyed everything we had. Our homes are gone. We lost our houses, our memories, and our dignity. We now live in tents and makeshift shelters with no protection from the heat, the cold, or the bombs.





We are starving. We have no food. We do not even have a loaf of bread to feed the children. Every day, we wake up hungry and go to sleep hungry. There is no clean water, no electricity, no medicine, and no hope left around us.





With 8 family members depending on me, the responsibility is crushing. I am doing everything I can, but it is never enough. We are trapped in this nightmare with no end in sight.





We urgently need help with:





• Food and clean drinking water

• Basic medicine and medical supplies

• Shelter repairs, tents, and blankets

• Warm clothing for the winter





Your donation, no matter how small, is a lifeline for us. It will put bread on our table, medicine in our hands, and hope back in our hearts.





I ask every person reading this — please, do not look away. Help us in Gaza. Let this be a reward and a blessing for you. We have nothing left but our faith and our hope in kind people like you.





We do not even have a piece of bread. Please... help us





Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and your humanity.





Hamada Abu Jabal

Gaza, Palestine