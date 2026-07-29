Emergency Help For Single Mother Of Two

It’s been a year of hardships for our family. I’m a full time working single mom to two wonderful children. My son, 14 years old suffers from chronic and debilitating headaches, and my daughter 15 suffers from a bleeding disorder and other medical issues that require a service animal and regular medical care. It’s long been a monthly struggle for us to scrape by financially. I’ve looked to take on another job , my son tries to work when he is well, and my daughter babysits to help cover our essential needs when she is able.

My daughter is scheduled for medically necessary ankle surgery on May 19th and we don’t know how we will make ends meet. I’ll have to take paid days of work to be with her when we are already short to cover rent, groceries, and utilities. It is humiliating to find myself in this position but we desperately need your help. With the unexpected loss of income and extra expenses we cannot afford to cover our expenses to live this month. It’s so difficult to find myself in this situation having to ask for help but nothing is more important than my kids having a roof over their head and a warm meal to eat. Every donation- even a small one- will help lift a burden of worry from my family. If you can’t donate, your prayers for us, and sharing this campaign with others is just as helpful. Please help us get through this hardship.



