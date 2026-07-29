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Emergency Help for a Family Buried in Debt

GoalRp 100,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created byEndra Setiawan

Fundraiser funds will be received by Endra Setiawan

Emergency Help for a Family Buried in Debt

Iam Wawan 34 old and a private employee who took freelance work to support my family.


Together with a close friend, we worked as software developers and secured two projects. I was the one who brought him into these opportunities, and I took full responsibility for him.


  1. One project was an online store and management system for a church and its school.
  2. The second project was confidential.


This is where everything broke.

The person I trusted most my own partner took the project payments and disappeared.


He ran away with the funds from both projects, leaving me without my salary, my profit share, or the money meant to pay our work.


Before this happened, believing the payments would arrive as agreed, I made a serious mistake. I took a business loan to develop an affiliate studio across multiple platforms. The total burden of this loan does not exceed USD 6,000.


Shortly after, everything collapsed.

  1. The project payments never came.
  2. My partner never returned.
  3. The affiliate business failed due to a sharp decline in purchasing power in our country.
  4. My freelance work completely stopped—I have not received a single job for almost a year.
  5. Because of repeated payment failures and debt records, we no longer have access to traditional banking services. We cannot open new credit lines, restructure loans, or receive formal financial support.


At the same time, we cannot turn to our own families for help. Due to our financial collapse and debt situation, we have been isolated and excluded.


We are facing this crisis almost entirely on our own.


Now only one of us is working, and the income is not enough to survive, while the debt continues to create pressure and penalties.


Today, our reality is painful.

There are days when we cannot afford food at all.

Today, we survived by picking wild leaves from a small garden and cooking them as our only meal.

The rice we eat was donated by kind neighbors who saw our condition and chose to help.


At the same time, we run a small cat shelter using our personal funds. We started it when we still had income. Now, every expense must be divided between survival, debt, and protecting the lives of animals that depend on us.


The pressure is overwhelming.

Debt collectors harass and intimidate us daily, even reaching out publicly and contacting my workplace.


The stress has nearly destroyed my marriage. I reached a moment where I felt like giving up on lifebut I cannot. My wife still needs me.


We never intended to escape responsibility.


We were betrayed, miscalculated the timing, and everything collapsed outside our expectations.


Because we have no access to banks, no access to family support, and no formal financial options left, we are turning to crowdfunding as our last and most transparent path to survive and rebuild.


Any support will help us:

  1. Secure basic food and daily survival
  2. Gradually reduce the debt burden
  3. Regain peace and stability
  4. Protect the cats that rely on us
  5. Rebuild dignity and hope


If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story.


Your kindness may be the reason we survive this.


Thank you for reading.

Thank you for seeing us as human beings.

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