Emergency Help After Losing Our Only Source of Inc

Recently, we were involved in an accident that resulted in the loss of the vehicle we depended on for our livelihood. We know how much worse the situation could have been, and we feel incredibly blessed that, by the grace of God and what felt like a guardian angel watching over us, we, (and the other vehicle’s occupants) walked away with only minor bumps and bruises. While we are grateful to be safe, the loss of our vehicle has created a serious financial hardship for our family.





Asking for help is not easy for us, but our situation has reached a point where we cannot get through it alone. We want to be honest about what we’re facing and why we’re reaching out.





Our family has just lost the vehicle we depended on for nearly all of our income. We were using it every day to earn money through delivery services and other gig work. Without a vehicle, our ability to work has come to an immediate stop. Rent is due on the first and we don’t even have that right now. Without a vehicle I don’t know how we’re going to even get that.





This comes after an already difficult year. I am still under a doctor’s care following back surgery, which limits the type of work I can do. My husband has an aneurysm in his heart and must be extremely careful with physical labor. He has always been the one willing to work any job necessary to provide for our family, but right now his health has placed serious limitations on what he can safely do.





We are not asking for luxury or extras. We are simply trying to get back on our feet and replace transportation so we can work again, pay our bills, and support ourselves.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward restoring reliable transportation and helping us through this emergency. If you cannot donate, sharing our story would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can provide during this difficult season. God bless…



