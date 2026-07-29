GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Emergency Help After Abuse and Eviction

Goal$11,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byErika Rose

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erika Rose

Emergency Help After Abuse and Eviction

I am not just asking for help — I am trying to survive after domestic violence, financial abuse, eviction, and physical assault left me with almost nothing.

I am reaching out for urgent help because domestic violence, financial abuse, eviction, and physical assault have left me injured, isolated, and trying to rebuild from nothing. Before everything fell apart, I was working for the City of Houston at the Health Department in the Administrative Services Division, and I was trying to build a stable life for myself. I was proud of that job and proud of the future I was creating. Then everything changed. I was promised support, but instead I was left without rent money, without a car, without furniture, without steady income, and far away from anyone who could really help me.

I have no family nearby, and living in Freeport makes it even harder to ask for help or get back on my feet. The abuse was not only emotional and financial — it was physical too. I was head-butted hard enough to leave a large knot and bruising near my eye, and I was thrown to the floor repeatedly. I also have a knot, swelling, and bruising on my lower back and right hip. Even 10 days later, I am still visibly injured, exhausted, and struggling to function normally. The photos I am sharing show both the life I was building and the damage this person caused.

Right now I am trying to hold myself together while also caring for a cat with 5 baby kittens and a puppy. I still need help with rent, utilities, a replacement phone, transportation, furniture, and the basic things that make a house feel like a home. I am overwhelmed, heartbroken, and trying to survive one day at a time while rebuilding my life from almost nothing.

If you choose to donate, please know that your support is helping me stay housed, stay connected, and begin replacing the basic things I lost. If you cannot donate, even sharing this page means more than I can say. Thank you for reading my story and for caring about me during one of the hardest times of my life.

Funds will go toward rent, utilities, a replacement phone, transportation, furniture, basic living expenses, and pet food and supplies.

Thank you for helping me through something I never thought I would be facing. Your support is helping me survive, heal, and start over.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve