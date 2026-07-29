Emergency Help After Abuse and Eviction

I am not just asking for help — I am trying to survive after domestic violence, financial abuse, eviction, and physical assault left me with almost nothing.

I am reaching out for urgent help because domestic violence, financial abuse, eviction, and physical assault have left me injured, isolated, and trying to rebuild from nothing. Before everything fell apart, I was working for the City of Houston at the Health Department in the Administrative Services Division, and I was trying to build a stable life for myself. I was proud of that job and proud of the future I was creating. Then everything changed. I was promised support, but instead I was left without rent money, without a car, without furniture, without steady income, and far away from anyone who could really help me.

I have no family nearby, and living in Freeport makes it even harder to ask for help or get back on my feet. The abuse was not only emotional and financial — it was physical too. I was head-butted hard enough to leave a large knot and bruising near my eye, and I was thrown to the floor repeatedly. I also have a knot, swelling, and bruising on my lower back and right hip. Even 10 days later, I am still visibly injured, exhausted, and struggling to function normally. The photos I am sharing show both the life I was building and the damage this person caused.

Right now I am trying to hold myself together while also caring for a cat with 5 baby kittens and a puppy. I still need help with rent, utilities, a replacement phone, transportation, furniture, and the basic things that make a house feel like a home. I am overwhelmed, heartbroken, and trying to survive one day at a time while rebuilding my life from almost nothing.

If you choose to donate, please know that your support is helping me stay housed, stay connected, and begin replacing the basic things I lost. If you cannot donate, even sharing this page means more than I can say. Thank you for reading my story and for caring about me during one of the hardest times of my life.

Funds will go toward rent, utilities, a replacement phone, transportation, furniture, basic living expenses, and pet food and supplies.

Thank you for helping me through something I never thought I would be facing. Your support is helping me survive, heal, and start over.