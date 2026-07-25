Emergency: Help a Mother and Her Three Daughters

We are raising funds to help a devoted mother of three young daughters secure legal representation for a divorce and child custody case, and to help her relocate from Hawaii to a safe support system in the continental United States.





After years of emotional hardship, physical abuse to both her and the children, and instability within her marriage, she has made the difficult decision to leave and seek a safer, healthier future for herself and her children. This decision was not made lightly. It comes after a long period of challenges that have affected the well being of both her and her daughters.





At this time, she has little to no access to financial resources. Her personal savings have been depleted, and she is not currently receiving financial support from her estranged husband for the children. Despite these obstacles, she is working to provide stability, security, and a fresh start for her family.





The primary purpose of this fundraiser is to cover the cost of retaining an attorney who can help her navigate divorce proceedings, establish custody arrangements that serve the best interests of the children, and protect her legal rights throughout the process.





Any funds raised beyond legal expenses will be used to assist with relocation costs from Marine Corps Base Hawaii to a safe location in the continental United States, where she and her daughters can be surrounded by family support and begin rebuilding their lives.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will help provide these three young girls with greater stability and a brighter future. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during this difficult chapter. Your generosity will help a mother and her daughters take meaningful steps toward safety, stability, and hope for the future.