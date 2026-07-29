Emergency Help

I am asking for the help of my family, friends, and community because I have no where else to turn. I have always been the one who helps others so I dont know where to start to ask for help so I decided this is a way to start. I have been very very sick for the last couple of months and have missed a lot of work. We first thought it was my kidney stone trouble but it just would not let up. I took 2 rounds of antibiotics and when they did a CT checking on my kidneys the images caught that I had gall stones and sludge in my gall bladder. It kept getting worse so they ended up having to do surgery. My husband, Bobby is disabled and draws disability but it is not very much. So as the only one in the house that works, it put us behind on a few bills with me missing work and now I have to be off work for 10 more days after the surgery. My rent is $875 and my storage building payment is $350. We have also recently gotten custody of our 15 year old granddaughter and had to get school supplies. We have very little groceries. No gas money. No money what so ever coming in for the next couple of weeks. I am not asking for a lot just to help keep a roof over our head and not lose my building that I have paid so much on already. And for a few groceries. I love you all and I know God will bless you tremendously. The Bible says you have not because you ask not, so I am humbly asking you for help in a desperate time of great need.