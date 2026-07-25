Emergency help

I would never do this if I really didn’t need the help. I’m usually the one trying to help but I have ran into a situation and have fallen behind on my bills and won’t have money for rent or my daughter’s 6th birthday. I hate this, I get a great deal of anxiety over this and have been trying to switch my situation around but nothing seems to be working and it’s come down to me asking for help. I’m just trying to keep my family and I afloat and keep this roof over my head. I really don’t even know what to say… I just need a miracle at this point… thank you