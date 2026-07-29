Emergency Help

On 4-17 me and one of my children were in a bad car wreck. The car was a total loss. Insurance only gave me $446.73 and yes I had full coverage. But I got a broken collarbone which has put me down from not working. I'm a single mother of 3 at home. The insurance will only pay for the rental until 5-11. I'm now in a bind where I need rent and help with a down payment for a vehicle or me and my children are going to be homeless and vehicle less. I've tried everything and asked everyone I know. I've prayed and prayed. I have until Wednesday to figure something out. Please help us.