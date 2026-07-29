Emergency Help

Hi My Name Terell Govner I'm 31 I'm Starting This Fundraiser Because Of I'm Homeless And Don't Have Any Of My Family Members To Look Out For Me I've Been On Child Support For A Year And By They Taking A Percentage From My Hard Earnings I've Been At Rock Bottom I've Lost My Job Because They Wasn't Offering Consistent Days To Work And I'm Not Making A Living So I Quit The Job I've Applied Over So Many Jobs And Been To Every Interview Nothing Has Shown Up For Me And Im Just Tired And Stressed Out About So Im Asking For Help To Bounce Back On Feet R Have Comfortable Place To Lay My Head The Shelters R No Help Ik Its A Process Thang But I Gotta Keep Faith I Dont Wanna Give Up But It's Gettn To That Point So Casual Speaking If U Knw Me U Knw Wat Im Capable Of So Ain't Never Did This Before But I'm Reaching Out For Help Now.....