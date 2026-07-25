Emergency Heartbreak Left Our Medical Fund at Zero

Dear Friends and Animal Lovers,





Since 2003, Volunteers For Animal Welfare, inc. has given hundreds of homeless dogs and cats a second chance. This past month, our small rescue faces a major crisis. We urgently need your help to rebuild our completely empty medical fund.





This past June, we rushed an emergency after-hours rescue to a 24-hour animal hospital. She was a stray, pregnant cat who was in deep distress and struggling to give birth. To process her veterinary care, we gave her a name: Onyx.





The medical team initially gave us hope. Onyx fought bravely all night while we prayed for a miracle. Tragically, around 3 AM, the veterinarian called with devastating news. Onyx's condition had severely worsened. She was suffering and there was nothing more they could do. To end her pain, we made the heartbreaking choice to let her go.





Onyx passed away knowing someone had actually cared about her, but her emergency veterinary bill completely wiped out our medical fund.





Without these funds, we cannot answer the next emergency call for a homeless animal in pain. We are desperately asking our community to help us cover Onyx's bill and restore our emergency fund.





Please consider donating today. No amount is too small. Every dollar goes directly to saving the next animal who has nowhere else to turn.





Thank you for your kindness and support.





With gratitude,

Volunteers For Animal Welfare, Inc.

Volunteers For Animal Welfare, Incorporated is

a registered 501(c)3 tax-exempt nonprofit

animal rescue organization founded in 2003.

All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest

extent allowed by law.

Our EIN (Tax ID Number):

04-3743598