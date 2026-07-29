We are a Christian family of five facing the most difficult season of our lives. My husband is a devoted father to our three young children and the heart of our home — the one who works hard every day, plays on the floor with the kids after long shifts, prays with our family at night, and does everything he can to provide a loving and stable life for us.





Recently, we received devastating news that he urgently needs emergency heart surgery. What began as concerning symptoms quickly turned into a serious medical situation that doctors say cannot wait. Our world changed overnight.





As we prepare for surgery and the long recovery ahead, we are leaning heavily on our faith and trusting God to carry us through. But emotionally and financially, this has been overwhelming. Between medical bills, hospital stays, travel expenses, medications, and lost income while he is unable to work, we are struggling to keep up while also caring for our three little ones.





Anyone who knows my husband knows how selfless he is. He would give the shirt off his back to help someone else, and now we are humbly asking for support during this unimaginable time.





More than anything, we ask for prayers — for the surgeons guiding his care, for a successful operation, for healing and strength, and for peace for our children as they try to understand why their dad is so sick. If you feel led to donate or share our story, every act of kindness helps lighten the burden our family is carrying.





Thank you for supporting our family, praying for us, and helping us hold onto hope through this storm.