Emergency Hardship Fund for a Senior in Need

My name is Sandra . I live in Las Vegas, NV and my home is facing major structural crises. My plumbing has failed and my air ducts urgently need to be replaced. I urgently need to repair and replace the pipes to keep my home livable and I need to replace the air ducts which are causing a surge in my power bill. As a senior on fixed income, I do not qualify for a loan or a line of credit. Every dollar raised will go directly to hiring professionals for the pipes and duct repairs.

If you can donate or share this link with your community, it would bring immense relief. Thank you for your kind prayers