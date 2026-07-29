Emergency funds to relocate my family

My husband unexpectedly passed away on Christmas Day 2025. Leaving myself , my daughter, and granddaughter to try and figure out life without him, we were married 42 years. After 5 months my landlady was asked to do some major repairs on my rental. I have lived here 10 years, she did not want to fix the water supply coming into the house, essential for our living, she has given me 1.5 months to leave. I do not have the funds to pay for 1st month, last month, and security deposits. I have to relocate and by mid July, rent is very expensive in Oregon. I need help with the rental deposits so I can find us a safe home, I don’t want to ask for help but if I don’t I will be homeless and so will my 8 yr old granddaughter and my daughter. Any help would be appreciated. God has the perfect place, I just need to find it, that I can afford. On top of loosing my husband I did not expect this to happen. Thank you for whatever help you can provide.