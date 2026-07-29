Emergency funds to pay for medical care

My name is Robert, and I had hoped to avoid this step altogether, but it looks like I cannot.





Imagine yourself needing urgent medical tests to get well, but insurance REFUSES to cover the cost, therefore leaving me in the lurch. I’m currently recovering from Legionnaires Disease, which left me in a questionable state, I’m fortunate in the sense that I survived, but neurological tests are needed to see if there is no permanent nerve damage, of which I hope there isn’t, so I can be fully functional again. That is my hope. 💙