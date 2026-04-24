Emergency funds to help my mom

My mom had a stroke in mid April 2026. My mom was medflighted to the hospital in Little Rock then was sent to a physical theropy/stroke recovery hospital. Then was placed into a nursing home for more theropy due to her not being able to walk or stand and a little functioning such as she can move her finger and toes on her right side. With all the hospital bills and bills in general with myself getting just a disability check it only goes so far and this has affected my stress level and sometimes my physical and mental health.