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Emergency funds needed for father and children

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Denegri

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Denegri

Emergency funds needed for father and children

I'm not here to sugarcoat this situation I've found myself In . My name is James I'm a 42 year old father of 2 amazing kids. My entire adult life I've had no issue providing a stable life for myself and family but recently things have changed and I need all the help I can get. I just paroled from prison last week, 06/03 was my release date and the reason why I went to prison, the big picture of it was drug use between my ex wife and I together. A what seemed harmless routine of partying together on weekends which was sustainable and I was able to maintain life and keep my job spiraled into the use of meth together and in almost no time I found the 4 of us living in hotels applying for welfare with no light at the end of our tunnel as long as that drug was anywhere in sight . My ex wife and I split up and made up 3 times prior and we never had a solid relationship that required the basics (trust, healthy communication etc.sadly . There was an argument between us and I went to jail, nothing crazy no I did not hit her but the police felt someone had to go so it was me. While sitting in jail I was calling her asking her not to go to court obviously because I wanted to ensure I could get out ASAP . Foolish .... Apparently asking a victim such things is a serious offense of persuading a witness. The next court date I was informed of a new charge, advised and agreed to the DAs deal of 2 years state prison and in total did 9 months before released from owens valley fire camp where I served as an incarcerated fire fighter partnered with Cal Fire. If you didnt know there are 30 conservation camps in the state of california where inmates are trained to fight wildland forest fires. I paroled with my 200 gate money on 6/03 . My 16 year old son is at my brothers house and 11 year old daughter is with my ex wife's parents, thank God both children are safe right now least to say . I have to start over my life from ground 0 I need emergency funding for clothing, a reliable but cheap vehicle I dont need anything special . I will say I learned my lesson dabling with drugs and it cost me everything and most of all affected my children's well being . I am recovered and there is no chance at ever relapsing . I've had no contact with my ex wife but heard news of her situation and sadly cannot say the same for her. My only focus now is getting stable for my children. I have very little to no family and friends that have any ability to help me financially so I discovered this website and am humbly asking for any donation possible so that i can make it through this time and get on the road to providing for the kids again and get them under the same roof . I'm applying for work anywhere I can get it and soon I will have something but even then it will be a few weeks before I get my first paycheck and I'm fearful as I have little to no resources in my county and even the state parole office doesn't provide any assistance so I dont know what to do in this situation . Thanks and God bless.

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