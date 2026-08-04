Emergency Funds needed asap to survive

Hello, I recently accepted a position after being out of work for one year struggling day-to-day month-to-month. Only to find out they said I missed the cutoff point for payroll and they’re expecting me to wait three weeks to get a check. I was really relying on this money as I just got a notice to quit and I’m trying to keep my apartment in my car. I need to put gas in my car and eat food before then I would greatly appreciate any help. Anyone can give to me. Thank you so much for being so kind. God Bless!!