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Emergency funds for surgeries disability denial

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byRosie Aschenbrenner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Rosie Aschenbrenner

Emergency funds for surgeries disability denial

Hi everyone, I absolutely hate to do this but life is not cooperating. It's moving faster than I can. 


First, please say lots of prayers if you can't help, I know they work and I'm a strong Christian. 


Second is my story. In August 2023 I broke my left wrist and ruptured tendon to my thumb and I am left handed. I had four surgeries. I did get workers comp and that ended. Then I had to have my 2nd fusion in my low back. My first was L4/5 and last year was L3/4. I had ankle surgery for a fusion scheduled a couple months after back surgery in 2025, this would be my 4th ankle surgery, and the day before the insurance denied it, they said they wanted me to do PT first. I tried one session and it made it worse. 


I was in AZ and then moved to WA State. Got a doctor here and had a different type of ankle surgery and on crutches in December of 2025. He wanted to go about it different. I still need a fusion or ankle replacement. 


Because of all of this I have not worked since November of 2024. I applied for disability and they denied twice and now I am appealing again with a pro bono attorney in a hearing and they said would take up to six months. 


My roommate is currently paying the rent but has to go in a living assisted home and I still have no income. I have applied for jobs but I can't work in standing jobs all day. I think my age has something to do with not hiring too. I need help for living expenses. Since I'm single the help is to get me through the next couple of months or so while I try to find something I can do. 


I'm behind in many utility bills and pushed them back as far as I can. I've been selling things, and my vehicle also is not running right. I'm also behind on it two months and can't lose it. 


I'm fine with anyone paying things directly to anything I owe. 


I just didn't know what to do anymore. God bless anyone that helps, or shares to their friends to help. 


Thank you, I appreciate prayers and any help so much. 


Rosie Aschenbrenner, Kennewick, WA


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