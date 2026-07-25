Emergency Funds For Ivory Family After Job Lost

Hello, This is the Ivory Family im a new mom and me and my husband, we just had our first child together. I’m currently a stay-at-home mom because we don’t have the money for daycare right now. It was just my husband working, and we were barely getting by. But now, my husband lost his job because he took some days off to rest at home from being exhausted at work. He’s been trying to find another job, but we’re falling behind on everything, including the bills. Right now, it’s hard to come and share our story and struggles as new parents trying to get through life. But it’s even harder asking for help but we just need a helping hand right now. Prayers Included Every little bit of help would be greatly appreciated. If you can give or have anything to give, please do so.