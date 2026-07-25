Emergency Funds For Food, Travel & Necessities

Hey guys! Hope you all are well as you are reading this.

I know I haven’t been on here doing much ministry recently but I’m hoping you guys can help me.

Last year I got very sick from mold and on top of that started dealing with intense spiritual warfare. During that time God asked me to take my YouTube channel down and focus on Him. It was hard for me to do, I know I left a lot of people without any word but I needed to shut it down, focus on God and healing.

During that whole time (1 year) God has done a huge work in my heart. Being sick from mold was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced but God used it to pull so much stuff that was in my heart up to the surface that I had been carrying for years so I could be healed, delivered and set free.

It was one of the most painful processes I’ve ever had to go through on top of the mold but God is so good, He healed me of so many things. Pain, anger, trauma, resentment, bitterness, jealousy, idolatry, unforgiveness, bitterness and the list goes on.

I had to face each one of these things I was running from for so many years that God brought to the surface and allow Him to heal me as I handed each one over to Him.

The pressure, the crushing, the wilderness, I lost so much in the process but in the end God healed me! I am more free, healed and whole than ever. Peace and joy is flowing through my heart again. Gods Light is shining again in me where for an entire year I experienced and felt so much darkness. It was so hard and scary but God He knew what He was doing! He had a plan and purpose for it all and I’ve never been more grateful for this process He took me through.

In the meantime, we had to leave my apartment. God took us out of Tennessee and brought us back to Florida for me to get baptized at Ponce Inlet, Fl which was an amazing and a huge, beautiful testimony. After all that cleansing, purging and repenting it seemed like it was such a necessary next step and also marked the end of the old and the beginning of the new.

However, now that that is over, we’re kind’ve in limbo between where we were in Tennessee and where we’re going next.

Honestly, I’m not exactly sure what all is going on and what I’m supposed to do yet I’m just trying to follow His leading by His peace.

Before we left Tennessee though He brought me to Hebrews 11:8 which says…





“By faith Abraham obeyed when he was called to go out to the place which he would receive as an inheritance. And he went out, not knowing where he was going.”





So, God was preparing me beforehand for months to trust Him and take a huge leap of faith to leave and go to a place I didn’t yet know. I just had to trust and obey.

God also gave me this verse in Ruth 2:12





“The Lord repay your work, and a full reward be given you by the Lord God of Israel, under whose wings you have come for refuge.”





So I believe and know that as long as we stay where God is leading us, He blesses us and rewards us for trusting and following Him!

It has been a crazy and sometimes scary faith journey but I trust God and I’m willing to keep going through the process till He brings us to the end of this.

I also know God has called me to start posting on YouTube again in the meantime we need some help right now.

During this journey my car broke down, I ran out of money and we’re in need of several things. I went to sign up to do Uber Eats to prevent us from running out of money last week and that’s when the car broke down. I haven’t been able to get it fixed yet and in the meantime, after buying the starter for my car we have about $50 left and we need many things including a place to stay, food, contacts, stuff for our animals etc.

If you guys have followed my ministry over the years then you know I’ve never been a person to come out and ask for money, I don’t like asking for money and it’s hard for me like most people to ask for help but really need it right now.

Now that the baptism is over I’m waiting for clarity on what to do next, whether or not we’re staying here or going to a different place, if I’m to get a job and apartment here or somewhere else. I’m not sure what to do yet and I’m praying and waiting till everything becomes clear because I do not want to jump ahead of God and make a mess of things!

I know God is leading me back to YouTube and I’m committed and I’m super excited to be back on but I lost a lot of the support I was getting from my previous channel since deleting it and now have to start over.

I know God will provide and I hate being in this kind of situation. I’ve always liked to take care of myself but well, it’s been a very long, hard and unexpected past year

and I need to ask for help.

Whatever you can help with or if God leads you or puts an amount on your heart, whatever it is anything helps! I’m asking for a total of $5,000 to help us get through till the next place but whatever you can do will help us right now!

I’m currently staying at a friends house (thank God) but we can’t stay much longer there are 10 people and 11 animals in a 3 bedroom currently but we can’t go anywhere till my car is fixed and we have the funds to leave.

If you’ve been blessed by my ministry in anyway or just feel led to give, I set this fund up here to make it easy, safe and trustworthy for everyone.

If you took time to read this, thank you! I know it’s a lot! Even if you can’t help I’m still grateful you took the time to read this and maybe you can help by at least sharing this with a few people and definitely prayers are always appreciated!

Please pray for wisdom, knowledge, understanding, provision and clarity on our next steps and anything else God puts on your heart!!!

Whatever you can help with I know God will bless and multiply back to you and I pray Luke 6:38 for you…..

“Give, and it will be given to you: good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over will be put into your bosom. For with the same measure that you use, it will be measured back to you.”

Thank you all in advance for reading, sharing or giving if you can! I’m extremely grateful for anything and everything! God bless you! JESUS LOVES YOU AND SO DO I ❤️







