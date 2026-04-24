Emergency funds for family of 6

I am a mom of 4. We recently have lost our only family car and our home. I do work full time, but when I had a car, I used it to work side jobs such as uber, doordash, instacart, etc to earn extra money as well. Since we lost our car, it has been a struggle being able to even save anything to move forward with a new home or even get my children around and get to work. I am just a mom trying to get back on her feet while working and I have been doing my best in believing and not losing hope 🙏

I set a higher goal, but honestly anything helps just so I could even get an older car that I won't have to repair to help get by and help make more money to save and get a new home.