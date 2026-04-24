Emergency Funds for Elderly and Disabled

Help the elderly in need - she lives in my neighborhood and has recently taken several bad falls causing serious injury or surgery. She is now hospitalized having had a back surgery. My goal is to raise funds for to help her stay in her home! She is disabled (legally blind due to an abusive past relationship) and elderly (68) living on a fixed income and has no family. She recently had broke her arm due to a fall and now has injured her back needing surgery. In the midst of all of this she has gotten behind on the bills due to the medical emergencies. Any funds raised will go directly to her her account and bills related to keeping her in her home. Any prayers lifting her needs to Jesus would be greatly appreciated as he knows his plan for her. She is kind, giving , loving and would give her own shirt off her back to someone in need. She has a garden she grows every year and supplies many in the neighborhood with fresh vegetables. She is deserving and most appreciative of anything given to her. She does not like to be identified when in need so I will Be doing this with the help of her friend. Any help is appreciated