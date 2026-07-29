Emergency Funds for Dialysis

Hello, my name is Nathaniel Crockett. I am a 35-year-old Kentucky resident currently going through level 4 kidney failure. For context, I was born with a rare condition called Alport Syndrome Neuphritis, a debilitating kidney disease that usually starts to weak havoc in adults once they reach their late-twenties and early-30s. I was previously on Medicaid, receiving the treatment and medication I needed through my nephrologist up until April of 2025, when my Medicaid was suddenly cut-off. I found out my insurance had been canceled when I went to fill a prescription for Jardiance, and all of a sudden the pharmacist was telling me I owed them around $1400 for my monthly prescription. As of March 2025, my kidney function was at 11%. I have not seen my nephrologist or been on any medication that I need since April of 2025. I am currently working at an automotive parts factory in Winchester, KY that pays decent ($16.50/hr.), but I am not eligible for the companies health insurance for another 9 months. Within the past 8 months I have lost roughly 65 pounds, none of it intentionally. I have dropped from 220 lbs to 148 lbs rapidly, and my health is noticeably getting worse each week it seems, to the point where it is affecting my ability to work effectively at my job. Thankfully, I have a supervisor that is understanding of my situation, and has allowed me to miss days with no reprimand.





So, as my situation stands, I am currently just sitting here, dying, waiting for my kidneys to give out with absolutely nothing I can do about it. I have no idea what out-of-pocket dialysis procedures would even cost, I am just desperately asking for some kind of help so that I can begin seeking the treatment that I need.