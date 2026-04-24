Emergency funds for back rent, bills & basics

I’m a single mom doing my best to provide a stable life for my daughter. Unfortunately, due to financial hardships, I’ve fallen behind on rent, utilities, and other essential expenses.

I’m raising $20,000 to help cover back rent, overdue bills, groceries, and basic living costs while I work to get back on my feet. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help bring us one step closer to stability and peace of mind.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.



