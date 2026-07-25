Emergency fundraising.

Introduction

​My name is EZE FRANKLIN CHINEDUM, and I am reaching out with a heart full of hope and a dream that keeps me awake at night. My deepest prayer is to relocate to the United States to become a professional mobile app developer—not just to write code, but to build technology that heals, connects, and solves real human struggles.

​Starting from absolute zero, I cannot take this leap alone. Your kindness will provide the foundation: the legal visa to cross the ocean, the laptop to write my programs, and the safety net to survive while I master my craft.

​This journey is not just about what I hope to receive, but what I deeply promise to give back. I will pour my soul into my new home by developing tools for American communities, mentoring underprivileged youth who share my struggle, and boosting the economy that welcomed me.





​"Every dollar you give is more than a donation—it is a lifeline, a heartbeat, and one line of code closer to my destiny."









​You aren’t just funding a plane ticket; you are saving a dream and rewriting a life. Thank you.