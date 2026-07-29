emergency funding to feed two young children

I've started this fundraiser in hopes of raising funds to feed my two siblings, as my father was recently laid off work and has been having a very hard time finding employment again, my mother is also trying to find a job but it has also been difficult even with a degree, it's been hard for us to find funds to do so and this is my last resort as soon we will need more food but have no money for it, it has been heavy on my mind and I do not want my young siblings to go hungry, anything given will be appreciated beyond words and thank you everyone reading this for reading my story and listening.