Emergency Funding

Hi everyone,





I am enrolled in university and have been applying for scholarships and making payments for university on my own. I have asked my father countless times for help as he makes well over six figures but has said that I need to learn independence. I do not want you guys to think I’m a spoiled or ungrateful kid, I truly am. I have made every effort to keep up with school and grades but my efforts can only go so far. I’ve never asked for much and try my best in everything I do. I am at risk of being de registered at this university that I so badly want to further my education in. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated!!