Emergency funding for Charlie and Harold

Hello Everyone... This is Charlie and Harold they are brothers ..Yesterday the both of them tested positive for parvo.. Charlie the smallest of the two is fading quick..Harold the chunkier one has it and symptoms all symptoms are already showing.. Harold is mentally handicapped ..I have a total of 51 dogs including puppies ..very small puppies 16 to be exact..parvo at my house is like the plague.. without vet help it's pretty much unfortunately a death sentence to especially to baby pups up to 6 months also unvaccinated dogs which most of mine are except @ 9 of them ... 7 are puppies right at 5 months. Parvo strikes hard and fast it's like wild fire. It's a very horrible death.. I take full responsibility for not having my pups they're shots.. I figured the feed bill came first.. Now I'm praying .. hoping begging for anyone's help ..these are all my kids a lot of these dogs I've bottle feed to some there just dogs.. To me they're my family ..my kids.. U can ask my kids when I tell them " Go check on your brother or sister" It's usually one of the "dogs". I'm not asking for a handout ... To tell u the truth.. I'm begging for one.. I really messed up and it's all my fault.. now I may have to watch my kids die off one after another . All I can say to Charlie is I love you and I'm so sorry.. poor Harold he don't know what's going on.. he's just happy ..even though what he's going through is far from smiles.. Gustavo a pet rescuer that has been helping me and my kids before all this happened has found a clinic that would take them. But since I had kept the two without telling him and adopting them out with there siblings which were vaccinated and showing no symptoms and are gonna be fine.. because I decided that since I bottle-fed and couldn't bare to let go.. Is now so desperate for help so they can survive would be willing to let them go to someone that could support they're medical and give them a good home.. it breaks my heart so bad but I would let them go.. I am taking them to a clinic right now but me and Gustavo cannot afford the bill so if there's ..ANYONE.. out there please help with making there recovery possible I would be greatful.. if u have any questions plz contact me at 9362526239 Christi ..god bless my mess... The estimate is only for one dog so it's double the amount on estimate