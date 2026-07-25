Emergency Funding after being victim to a scam

Hello,

This is my last hand out for hope. Back in May I was set up to be adopting a dog. Being part of a facebook group that had a recommended breeder and talked with some customers, I reached out. I was in contact with someone and talked to the breeder getting information etc. It was set up for adoption, vet visits, delivery, and registration. Only, the dog never came. It was an elaborate scam to scare me. My savings went out the door with the nonexistant puppy. I filed with my banks, but they stated I was at fault even though I was unaware of it being a scam. I truly believed everything was in place with receipts and tracking numbers and updates and photos. I have gone down a rabbit hole of ways to get myself out of this, but I still haven't managed. All bills are behind, and right now everything helps as I pick up more shifts. I understand this was a mistake I made to give in and trust a stranger like that, but I truly did not know. I have reported and reported, but if its a scammer that came from out of the States, its no hope. Anything helps to get me back on my feet. Anything helps for me to not lose hope. Trust me when I say this will not happen again. Unfortunately I do not have family to go to. I do not have others to help me out. I am alone. The reason I wanted a dog in the first place, the loneliness has increased. Please, help me get to my goal to get me in a safe spot.