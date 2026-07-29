Emergency Fund While I Bridge Income Gap

I’m currently going through a temporary period of financial instability due to inconsistent gig based income. While I’m actively working and building toward more stable opportunities,there is a short term gap between what I earn and what I need.This fundraiser is meant to help me bridge that gap the funds will go directly toward transportation costs so I can continue working,phone and utilities to stay connected for work opportunities my goal is not long term support,but short term stability while I rebuild consistency in my income and work toward a more sustainable future any support.Whether donating or sharing helps me stay on track during this period and makes a real difference in helping me regain stability. Thanks in advance.























