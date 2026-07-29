Emergency Fund to Help my family Relocate

Request for Assistance with Relocation

On Christmas Day 2025, our family experienced a sudden and heartbreaking loss when my husband of 41 years passed away unexpectedly. His passing has left an enormous void in our lives, both emotionally and financially.

Our household includes not only myself, but also my youngest daughter and granddaughter, whom we support together. As we continue to navigate the grief of losing the cornerstone of our family, we have also been faced with another difficult challenge: we have been asked to leave the home we have lived in for the past 10 years.

This unexpected housing transition comes at a time when we are already struggling to adjust to so many life changes. Unfortunately, I do not have sufficient savings to cover the significant costs associated with relocating. Housing in Oregon is increasingly expensive, and I am seeking assistance to help with moving expenses, security deposits, utility setup costs, and other expenses related to securing a new home, possibly in a community near Salem, Oregon.

For the past three months, I have been actively searching for housing but have not yet been able to find a suitable place for our family. Despite the uncertainty, my faith continues to sustain me. I trust that God has a plan and that the right opportunity will come. I simply need help being prepared when that door opens.

Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help bring us one step closer to a safe and stable home and to rebuilding our lives after this tremendous loss. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering helping our family during this difficult transition.

With gratitude,

Tely Eash