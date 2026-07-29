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Emergency for Sober Living and HIV Medical Care

Goal$300 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRyan Pacillo

Emergency for Sober Living and HIV Medical Care

I am needing transportation to Atlanta, GA from Oxford Treatment Centers in Etta, MS for claiming my spot and bed at Make A Change Sober Living Housing and Positive Impact Health Center in Decatur, GA for My HIV+ continued treatment care. I currently have been unfortunate in my luck with life leaving me homeless and broke. I was working for Lyft and had a five star rating and great passenger reviews and then one bad passenger got in my car and lied about me to Lyft and said that I tried to lock them in car and keep them in car against their own will which was a complete lie and not true and I ended up losing my job over that which was my only source of income, then a week later my car was stolen and totaled and I was left possessionless and homeless pretty much and my family wouldn’t help me out because I am gay and they are very religious and even though they own $25,000,000 worth of land they won’t help me due to me being gay. So I was given a scholarship opportunity to join Make A Change Housing Sober Living of $3,500 for 6 months starting out that based on my stay there could possibly turn into a 12 months starting scholarship award of $7,000 leaving me to pay only $450 a month for 12 months instead of the usual $1,250 a month fee. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me that I can’t miss or give up. All they told me is that I have to make my own way of gettting there and of course now you know I am broke, homeless, and unfortunate and have no way of getting there. Also though I have been off my HIV meds for over a month and am overdue for seeing the doctor but don’t have a way of getting to them either and my insurance won’t cover me getting there surprisingly. So I did call Positive Impact Health Center In Decatur, Ga and they said that once I am settled in at the sober living in Atlanta then they can arrange for transportation for me to get to my medical appointment. So it’s not only important that I get to the sober living not to only not be homeless and have a bed and take this scholarship opportunity but to also that I continue my medical care since I am hiv positive and at risk of aids. So please contribute whatever you can to help. It’s is going to take at least two uber rides and a bus ticket to get me to where I am going. At most I need $300 but $150 should be enough. For at least transportation. Thank You for your help!!!

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