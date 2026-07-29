Emergency Fund For Our Home

For over 20 years we have held our home like a cherished memory. It's the home me and my sisters have only known for this long consistently. Now we are at risk of becoming homeless. My mother told us the rent had been 3 MONTHS past due and that we had a limited time before we have to move. Me and my fiance have a place we can stay if need be and my youngest sister can possibly live with one of her good friends, but its my mom and the second eldest sister that I worry about. They have no plan. Nothing to fall back on. So I'm taking it upon myself to ask for help. My mom told me not to do this due to embarrassment, but its gone past the point of what it looks like and time to face what it is. I do not want to see my mother and sister living on the streets at all. I want so much better for them. So please find it in your hearts to help. I will try anything to keep our childhood home in our possession. Thank you for taking the time to read and if you donated even 0.01 I appreciate it. - Tenaya