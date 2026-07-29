Emergency fund for liver transplantation

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

We are reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support during one of the most difficult times in our lives. [Smd rafi], a loving [father], has been diagnosed with advanced liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and urgently requires a liver transplant to have a chance at recovery and a longer life.

, [smd rafi] has always been a source of strength, love, and support for our family. Unfortunately, this unexpected medical crisis has placed an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on us. Doctors have advised that a liver transplant offers the best opportunity for treatment and survival.

The estimated cost of the transplant surgery, hospital stays, medications, diagnostic tests, and post-transplant care is beyond what our family can afford. Despite exhausting our savings and resources, we still need help to cover these life-saving medical expenses.

We are asking for your support through donations of any amount. No contribution is too small, and every donation brings us one step closer to giving [smd rafi] a second chance at life. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to us.

Your kindness, prayers, and generosity provide us with strength and hope during this challenging journey. We sincerely thank you for standing with our family and helping us fight for smd rafi's future.

Please keep (smd rafi] in your thoughts and prayers.

With gratitude,