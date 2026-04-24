Emergency fund for bills

I am a single momma of 3 young girls, I have been out of work for a little while, struggling to find new work….however I am starting a new job mid to end June, I have been looking everywhere for a job in the meantime and nothing is working out. I have bills that are piling up and have been trying to make ends meet with Spark driving but even that is not cutting it. If anyone is willing to help by donating even just a little bit, it would be greatly appreciated! I hate even having to put this up here, because it hits my pride pretty hard….but I know that everyone needs help every once in awhile…. ❤️ that is what I’m asking for….just a little bit of help until I can get back on my feet again!