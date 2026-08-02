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EMERGENCY FUND - Bishop Dewar & Vexed Vicar

Goal£50,000 GBP
Raised£740 GBP

Fundraiser created byHannah Stone

EMERGENCY FUND - Bishop Dewar & Vexed Vicar

SOUND THE ALARM


WE HAVE REACHED A CRISIS POINT!


Bishop Cei Dewar and Reverend Chris Wickland cannot continue carrying the financial, practical and security burden of this work alone.


Bishop Cei Dewar has been informed that a FATWA has been issued against him, and there has already been an incident involving the safety of his vehicle.


Reverend Chris Wickland has been informed that his name appears on a threat/watch list.


Yet both men continue travelling across Britain and standing publicly for Christian faith and freedom with NO SECURITY AT ALL.


And they are paying EVERY COST THEMSELVES.


Every appearance means paying for their own travel, fuel, parking, food and accommodation. They arrive in their clerical collars, carrying their Bibles, walk through crowds of strangers to reach the stage, speak publicly, pray with people, give interviews and then make their way home.


There is nobody protecting them.


There is nobody organising the practical details for them.


Behind them are wives and families carrying the fear, worry and enormous pressure that nobody sees.


THIS CANNOT CONTINUE.


They need security, safe transport, administrative support and the financial means to continue.


Before we ask you for anything, we pray.


“Lord Jesus, place Your protection around Bishop Cei Dewar, Reverend Chris Wickland, their wives and their families.


Guard their journeys and their homes. Give wisdom to those responsible for their safety.


Give these men protection, provision and time to pray, prepare, rest and be with their families.


Lord, perhaps part of Your provision is US.


Awaken our hearts and show us what we can do.


Amen.”


NOW WE ACT.


We are urgently raising a minimum of £50,000.


This is an EMERGENCY FUND for security, secure transport, travel, accommodation, administration and practical support for these men and their families.


THIS IS NOT ABOUT LUXURY.


It is about making it possible for them to continue safely.


Whether you can give £5 or £5,000, EVERY POUND COUNTS.


And you do not have to be a Christian to stand with them.


If you believe in freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the right to express your convictions peacefully without intimidation or violence, this concerns you too.


SO WHAT CAN YOU DO?


Donate if you can.


Pray.


And PLEASE HELP US GET THIS SEEN.


Share this campaign on Facebook and PIN THE POST so it stays visible.


Put it on your WhatsApp Status.


TAG THREE FRIENDS and ask each of them to share it, pin it and tag three more.


DO NOT LET THIS CAMPAIGN STOP WITH YOU.


If you know someone capable of making a significant contribution, please send this campaign to them privately.


If you can offer practical or professional help:


Jesusgives@proton.me


£50,000 IS OUR MINIMUM, NOT OUR FINISH LINE.


The emergency comes first, but we are building something bigger: the infrastructure needed to protect and support courageous voices standing peacefully for faith and freedom.


We are also working on a public auction and other exciting ways for people and businesses to get involved. More soon.


These men are giving their time, their money, their voices and precious time with their families.


Now it is our turn to stand with them.


A donation.


A prayer.


A share.


Whatever you can give.


PROTECT THEIR FAMILIES.

PROTECT THEIR VOICES.

PROTECT OUR FREEDOM.


DONATE. PRAY. SHARE. ACTIVATE.


THE TIME IS NOW.


In Jesus’ name,


Amen.


“God doesn’t call the equipped; He equips the called.”

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