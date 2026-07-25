Emergency for me and my dog housing

I’m asking for help because I’m in a difficult situation. I’m staying at WoodSpring Suites in Morrisville, and I’m $130 short of paying for tonight. I’m currently unemployed but actively interviewing and looking for work.

If anyone is able to help in any amount, I would be incredibly grateful. Every dollar gets me closer to staying off the street while I get back on my feet.

If you can’t help financially, please consider sharing this post.

Thank you for your kindness and support.



