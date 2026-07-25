Emergency Food & Rent for Mom + 2 Kids

Hello, my name is Brumilde from Swakopmund, Namibia.





I am a single mom of 2 young children.

Right now we have no food in the house.

My babies keep crying "mom I’m hungry" and my heart is breaking.





I also got an eviction notice and we have nowhere to go.

I am on the NHE housing list but we need help urgently.





I am asking for help with:

- Food for my children

- Rent money to stop eviction

- Basic needs while I look for work





Any donation, big or small, will help keep my babies safe and fed.

Thank you for seeing us and for your kindness.





With love,

Brumilde + my 2 children