Emergency Food Help for 2 Days in Tanzania

Hello, my name is Nziku. I am from Mto wa Mbu, Tanzania.

Right now I have no money for food and I have not eaten for 2 days. I am asking for help to buy food for myself so I can survive and keep looking for work online.

I am a writer and I work on Fiverr, but right now I have no money to buy food and data to continue working. Any amount you give will go directly to buying rice, maize flour, beans, and cooking oil to last me for at least 1 week.

If you can help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you cannot give money, please share this campaign with others. God bless you.

Thank you for reading.