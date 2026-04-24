Emergency food and living

Hello everyone,

I am reaching out during a challenging time in my life as I work toward securing stable housing. Right now, I am staying in a hotel while trying to save enough money to move into an apartment and create a more secure and stable future for myself.

The costs of temporary housing have made it difficult to save for the expenses needed to move into a permanent home. I am raising funds to help cover:

Security deposit

First month's rent

Application and move-in fees

Utility deposits

Basic household essentials

My goal is to move into a safe and stable apartment as soon as possible. Having a permanent place to call home would provide the stability I need to focus on continuing to move forward and building a stronger foundation for myself.

Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward helping me secure housing. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support, encouragement, or shares. Your kindness and generosity truly mean a lot during this time.

With gratitude,

Michelle Jackson