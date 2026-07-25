Emergency food and basic needs

Hello everyone,





I'm reaching out because I'm in a difficult place and need help with groceries and basic household necessities. After leaving a domestic violence situation, I'm starting over with very little and working to rebuild my life one step at a time.





I also have disabilities and ongoing medical issues that limit my ability to work, making it difficult to provide for my everyday needs right now.





Any donation, no matter how small, will go toward groceries, hygiene products, and other essential items. If you're not able to donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much and could help it reach someone who can.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer. Every bit of help gives me hope as I work toward a safer and more stable future.