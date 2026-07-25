Emergency Flood Relief for a Friend and His Family

Severe flooding in Lakeside, Accra, Ghana has left my friend and his family in urgent need of help.

They are safe, but they lost important belongings and now need basic support to recover.

Funds raised will help with food, clean water, medicine, blankets, hygiene items, clothing, and temporary shelter needs.

This is being done from a place of love and compassion. Any donation or share would mean so much.

Thank you for helping this family get through a very difficult time.

God bless you.