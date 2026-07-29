Emergency financial situation

Hi I am Kenneth nice to meet you all i am going through a really hard financial situation right now and needing help with getting my house worked on and my car needing work on so I can have something to get back and forth to my doctors in food gas and utility around every day living i just about out of food and to be honest just about out of everything I truly appreciate each and every one of you all and ty from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this God bless you all thank you Kenneth